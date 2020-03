A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Langley Lodge retirement home.

According to Fraser Health, the staff member is at home in self-isolation and is working to get in touch with their family as well see who the employee was in contact with.

So far 13 long-term care homes have had cluster cases of the virus – the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver still accounting for the majority of cases in our province.

As it stands there have been 19 deaths and 970 confirmed cases in B.C.