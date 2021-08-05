COVID-19 DELTA VARIANT IN BC

Experts are suggesting that COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are doubling in BC. The delta variant started in India, and has now surpassed the UK originated alpha variant.

“Delta is now the most common variant in the province, with its frequency doubling every week relative to alpha. The delta variant increases the viral load by about one-thousand-fold, making it much easier to catch and transmit.” said Prof. Sarah Otto of UBC (via CBC News)

If explained in layman’s terms, on average, for every two cases caused by the alpha variant, there are three cases caused by the delta variant. It is significantly more infectious.

COVID-19 cases in BC are on an increase, as it is, with more than 700 cases over the long weekend. Previously, the Lower Mainland was the hot spot for the province, however most of the cases now are coming from the interior, which is mainly due to lower vaccination rates.

The Vancouver Coastal Health region’s vaccination rate is at about 80%, whereas Interior health region’s rate is at about 65%.

The increase can also be attributed to restrictions being lowered and the economy reopening, along with talks of the US-Canada land border reopening.

Experts are saying that BC and Alberta can very well be in the 4th wave, however more data regarding the exact trajectory and intensity of growth is needed to confirm.

Experts suggest people should get vaccinated and avoid indoor crowded spaces, but if unavoidable, then to utilize masks in order to prevent/control this wave.