COVID-19 UPDATE: The United States is “Open to the Idea” of Recognizing Mixed Vaccine Doses

After the announcement that the US land border would reopen to fully vaccinated travellers on November 8, there have been MANY questions about vaccines, tests, etc.

Here’s some news that came out today on the subject:

Federal health officials have said the United States is “open to the idea” of recognizing Canadians with mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses as fully immunized.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo made the comments at a press conference on October 15.

“[There has been] no stone unturned in terms of our discussions with the US officials at all levels, in all different departments, with respect to showing them the Canadian data and why we’ve done so well with our mixed dose-schedule,” Njoo said.

“The US itself is conducting various types of trials with mixed dose schedules…so I think they’re open to the idea [of accepting Canadians with mixed doses].”

American officials announced earlier on Friday that the land border to Canada would reopen to fully vaccinated travellers on November 8.

The border between the two countries was closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020. Canada reopened the land border to US tourists on August 9.

A representative for the CDC confirmed to Daily Hive that all vaccines been approved or authorized by the FDA, as well as those listed for emergency use by WHO, will meet the criteria for entry to the US.

While this is good news for Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine—which has not been approved for use by the FDA but has been recognized by WHO—it remains to be seen whether the US will accept travellers with mixed vaccine doses.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, confirmed that Canada has not yet received a final decision from the US on the policy.

She noted that the majority of sun destinations have said they will accept Canadians with mixed doses, as have a number of European countries, including the UK.

“The US is the key country. So I think we’re going to have another look at the national approach once we see what the US’ decision is,” Tam said when asked about whether booster doses would be given to those with mixed shots.

“Of course, we want to be able to support Canadian travellers and [will] look at all different options.” More to come (DailyHive).

What are your thoughts on this? Will you be making a trip the the states in November or sitting this one out.. at least for awhile?

