COVID CREEP – 5 Steps That Will Make You Feel More Energized Each Day

Joy Bauer and Stephanie Ruhle from TODAY discussed smart strategies to improve family health and wellness during this tough time, and I thought this was VERY important to share! Check out the 5 step routine the 2 talked about to get you out of the COVID CREEP

1. Jumpstart your mindset

When we start our day with intention and energy, we set the stage for a positive day. Taking a few moments in the morning to reset and reclaim your time by meditating, stretching, going through your schedule and getting dressed can go a long way.

Start the day with a solid stretch and 30-60 seconds of deep breaths.

Plan your menu and psych yourself up for a great day. Having a road map and positive attitude is key.

Get dressed. Even if you’re working from home and nobody sees you (at least from the waist down) it’s important to feel your best and on top of your game. Brush your hair and wear an outfit that makes you feel put together. Make sure that at least twice a week you wear fitted jeans or a dress that’s zipped all the way.

2. Make mealtimes matter

Breakfast:

Enjoy a breakfast that’s filled with satiating protein and fiber. This combo will keep your blood sugars steady so you’ll feel fueled until lunchtime. Translation: you’ll be able to rock through your morning to-do list.

Jumbo Oatmeal Pancake

Strawberry Overnight Oats

Yogurt Fruit Parfait

Apple, Sausage, and Caramelized Onion Frittata

Lunch:

Don’t forget to unplug when lunchtime rolls around. Take a break from work and make it a rule that you can only eat when sitting down. This will help you focus on savoring what’s in front of you, and prevent you from becoming distracted and unaware that you’re full.

Tarragon Chicken Salad

English Muffin or Tortilla Pizza

Taco Salad in a Jar

BLEAT Quesadilla

Tuna Melt

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Dinner:

Here’s a pro tip for you: Organize theme nights. Dinner tends to be the trickiest of the three meals. It’s the end of the day, we’re tired, we have a lot on our minds, people are on different schedules and we often wait until the last minute. No wonder we rely on takeout or pizza delivery.

When the type of cuisine is already chosen, all you have to do is vary the meals and recipes. For example, for Stir-fry Saturday, you can choose shrimp, chicken or tofu as a lean protein for your stir-fry, and then toss in whatever veggies you have on hand. Get the kids involved with choosing menu options, making decorations or getting dressed up according to the theme.

Meatless Monday: Lentil & Mushroom Bolognese or Lemon-Herb Roast Salmon or Miso Salmon

Taco Tuesday: Turkey Tacos

Breakfast for Dinner Wednesday: Apple Sausage & Caramelized Onion Frittata

Slow Cooker Thursday: Slow Cooker Meatballs

Pizza or Pasta Friday: Penna alla Vodka, Cauliflower Pizza, Tortilla Pizzas:BBQ Chicken, Veggie, Plain

Stir-fry Saturday: Chicken and Broccoli Stir-fry

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-fry Sunday Funday — anything goes!

3. Snack smart

Ideally, enjoy 1-2 snacks per day that contain wholesome ingredients and taste delicious. This will help you feel fueled and energized between meals.

Here are a few tips to keep you on track:

Make a list of healthful munchies and stock the kitchen.

Let produce play a starring role. You’re more likely to eat foods when they’re in plain sight, so keep fresh fruits, vegetables or whole-grain popcorn visible. Do this, and when afternoon hunger strikes, you’ll reach for apples, grapes and carrots instead of chips, cookies and pretzels.

Limit baking sessions to 2 times per week and opt for healthier treats.

4. Exercise every day

Ideally you want to get in 30 minutes of exercise each day — and, yes, walking counts. I realize it’s easier said than done, but here are some ways to sneak it in and make it more fun: enjoy listening to music or a book on tape, or multitask while working and take conference calls while pacing around the living room, walking on the treadmill or outside.

Set alarms to get up from your desk, stretch and walk around the house.

Drop and give me 10: 10 pushups, 10 sit-ups or 10-second planks. Do this once or twice each day.

Walk around during phone calls and work calls.

Do a workout video alone or with the family.

Family dance/exercise party: have 1 person be the leader that day to pick the music and lead the moves. Walking in place and funny dance moves are encouraged. This could be a midday break or anytime that works with the family’s schedule. If you’re single, have your own dance party.



5. Stay hydrated

How much water (or fluid, in general) do you need to stay properly hydrated? A good guideline: Aim for half your weight in ounces per day. If you’re an avid exerciser, spend long periods of time outside, or live in a particularly dry climate, you may need even more. Plain, sparkling water, coffee or tea counts toward your goal. Drink up!