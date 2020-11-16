COVID outbreak forces Surrey school to close for two weeks

The first B.C. school forced to close due to COVID-19 is putting a lot of strain on parents and families, with many who feared this day was fast approaching.

This weekend, Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney confirmed Cambridge Elementary will be shut down for two weeks after Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

All staff and students that have been onsite at Cambridge Elementary between November 2 and November 13 to self-isolate for 14 days from the last date you were onsite.

Fraser Health is also advising these staff and students to get tested for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the health authority says two other schools — Jarvis Elementary in Delta and Al-Hidayah School in New Westminster — will also close for two weeks to manage clusters of COVID-19 cases.