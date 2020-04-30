Did date night just get better?

For some reason, at some point I think ‘date night’ kinda dies off. You get busy in the life that you are building together and you just start slipping up on the romance end of what made you fall for each other in the first place. And that kinda sucks.



Leave it to COVID-19 to bring back and change our date nights up! I mean, with self isolation, social distancing, and quarantine being our key words lately it’s hard to imagine any romance happening right now. Where there is a will there is a way though, and some people are figuring this out and it’s sooo sweet. It sort of makes my single-self a bit sick, to be honest. But, I “who am I to judge” I whisper to my cat, Romeo – ya, I’m not cheesy at all.



Anyway, my point is – if you’ve got it flaunt it. Make it happen and keep that ‘date night’ alive, even when you can’t leave the house! Being creative has to be one of the best ways you can show your appreciation and have some fun with your significant other. There is no time like now to get to know each other better, have some fun at home, and make the best of what you have!!