Digging Up The Dead

I’m not sure how I feel about this, at first I was repulsed, but then I thought, this is kinda cool.
A place in Indonesia they take their deceased loved ones out of graves once a year, to celebrate their lives. Not only do they take the coffins out of the graves but they also take the dead out of their coffins, clean them up and slap on a new set of clothes.
Relatives from all over come to celebrate ma’nene, eating, telling stories and honoring their dead family members. Food, water, even cigarettes are offered to the dead, because it is believed the spirit remains near the body and craves care.
Would you want to dig up your grandparents and hang out for a couple of days? Take some new family photos, watch some T.V., maybe take em to a ball game or something?
Come to think of it, if I were dead, it’d be nice once a year or so to be aired out get some new duds and hang with the fam for a couple of days!