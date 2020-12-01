Disney+ Honours Chadwick Boseman On What Would Have Been His 44th Birthday

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 on November 29 and Disney honored him in a way that was fit for a Marvel king. Boseman, who died in August after a private battle with colon cancer, starred as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel superhero franchise. On Saturday, Disney chairman Bob Iger tweeted to alert that something was coming. That turned out to be a new opening credit for the “Black Panther” film currently streaming on Disney+.