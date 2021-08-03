DOES THE HEATWAVE MEAN NO CHRISTMAS TREES?

BC Christmas tree growers are facing the worst year due to the heat dome raising temperatures to over 40 C.

Trees that are being grown for the holiday season have already turned from green to brown in June, and a lot of seedlings died as well.

Douglas fir trees survived better than non-native trees but many have brown patches which significantly reduces the tree’s value, which is already on the lower side to begin with due to their less than ideal aesthetic needle structure.

‘”You’ll get your trees but the quality may not be as good as it has been. The heat dome’s effects are going to limit the number of trees available to the market.” said Robert Russell, a veteran Christmas tree grower from Vancouver Island. (via CBC News)

This trend can be seen all over the Fraser Valley, all the way down to Washington and Oregon.

Farmers are utilizing the techniques at their disposal to try and salvage as many and as much of the trees as possible. They can be seen shearing and trimming down branches and cutting them to shapes that eliminate or hide brown parts.