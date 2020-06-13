Does This Bug You Too?

Wang Chung reworked their 80’s classic “Everybody Have Fun Tonight: to “Everybody Stay Safe Tonight”. It’s basically identical to the original with this slight change.
Thing is, they did something at the beginning of the song which drives me bonkers! They yelled out their name (Wang Chung!)
Jason Derulo does this…all…the…time. So does DJ Kal (and another one!). Others that give themselves a shout out include:
I Feel for You – Chaka Khan (right at the intro)
London Bridge – Fergie (in the middle part of the song)
Hips Don’t Lie- Shakira (:10 in)
Backstreets Back (right at start)
What are some others? Am I the only one that is bothered by the personal shout outs? I mean, If I’m listening to you, odds are I know who you are!