Don’t Miss Upcoming City of Delta Christmas Concerts!

On December 21 and 22 at 7:00 pm, the City of Delta will present its first-ever virtual Christmas Concert at facebook.com/cityofdeltabc and youtube.com/cityofdeltabc.

With the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating the possibility of traditional holiday gatherings and celebrations, the City of Delta has created new ways to spread seasonal cheer and come together as a community. Over two days, the City of Delta will release two videos showcasing musicians and dancers as they perform special renditions of beloved holiday classics.

“The pandemic means we have to keep our Christmas and holiday celebrations small this year – only with our own household, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get together virtually with our families, friends, and neighbours across Delta to have fun and enjoy the talents of some outstanding performers. I am very excited for our special holiday programming this year, especially Delta’s first-ever Virtual Christmas Concert.”

– Mayor George V. Harvie

The first video, hosted by Delta staff member Matthew Tilby and to be released on Monday, December 21 at 7:00 pm, will feature musical performances from Nicholas Kluftinger and Michelle Carlisle, as well as ballet demonstrations by Kiara Afan and Alexis Cannon. Curl up with your family at the end of the video to enjoy ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Mayor George V. Harvie.

The second video, premiering on Tuesday, December 22 at 7:00 pm and made possible in part by Creative BC, will feature performances from award-winning, Juno-nominated recording artist Warren Dean Flandez on a musical tour of Delta’s communities. Flandez, a Delta resident, founder of Studio Cloud 30, and co-founder of The Harmony Initiative Society, brings a unique touch of gospel and rhythm and blues to his re-imaging of Christmas favourites along with some of his own original music.

Visit delta.ca/virtualrec for great opportunities to enjoy programming from the comfort and safety of your own home and letstalk.delta.ca/homefortheholidays for a full list of Home for the Holidays events.

For more information on this news release, contact the Mayor’s Office at 604-946-3210 or e-mail MayorHarvie@delta.ca.