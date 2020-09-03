Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and family diagnosed with Covid-19

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for Covid-19

He revealed the news in an Instagram video Wednesday, saying they’ve known about it for the past three weeks or so, and feel they’ve made it “out the other side.”

Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian both became ill with the virus, during a period Johnson described as a “rough go of it.”

His two daughters, like many children, had milder infections. They recovered after only experiencing a sore throat.

He advised his followers to be careful when socializing with friends indoors, and to consider getting precautionary coronavirus tests before meeting with loved ones.

Listen to Johnson’s full message here: