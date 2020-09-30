Elections BC Looking to Fill 25,000 Jobs on Election Day!

If you’re needing some extra cash – Elections BC is hiring!
The company is looking to fill 25,000 jobs to help with general voting day in the provincial election October 24th ranging from voting officers, information officers, supervisory voting officer, and more!
Read the release below:
Approximately 25,000 election officials are needed to work on General Voting Day for the upcoming Provincial General Election in B.C.
Interested? We’re looking for individuals who:
- want to participate in the democratic process
- are looking for short-term, temporary work
- enjoy working with a wide variety of people
- want to be part of a province-wide team
Election officials have an important role to play in the electoral process. They ensure that voters receive excellent service and have the opportunity to vote safely.
COVID-19 safety and voting places
Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been working with the Office of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC to make sure that election workers have a safe work environment during COVID-19.
We have made a number of changes to the voting process, including designing safe voting plans for voting places. Examples include:
- maintaining two metres distance from other individuals and groups
- guidance and signage to ensure physical distancing
- capacity limits within voting places
- increased cleaning of voting stations
- provision of hand-sanitizer stations, and
- use of personal protective equipment such as masks and face-visors.
The District Electoral Officer (DEO) for each provincial electoral district hires election officials for voting opportunities in their district.
Experience and skills required
Specific job descriptions are linked below. In addition, all election officials require:
- basic English language and literacy skills
- the ability to be impartial and non-partisan
- effective communication and customer service skills
- the ability to perform repetitive tasks
- basic arithmetic skills
- analytical skills
- strong attention to detail
- the ability to follow directions and written instructions
- the ability to learn quickly
- the ability to serve voters with disabilities
- the ability to speak another language is an asset
The work day is long – 14 hours or more. Election officials must be prepared to sit or stand for long periods. The work day begins with set-up of the voting place at 6:30 a.m. and concludes with completion of the ballot count at approximately 9:30 p.m.