Elections BC Looking to Fill 25,000 Jobs on Election Day!

If you’re needing some extra cash – Elections BC is hiring!

The company is looking to fill 25,000 jobs to help with general voting day in the provincial election October 24th ranging from voting officers, information officers, supervisory voting officer, and more!

Read the release below:

Approximately 25,000 election officials are needed to work on General Voting Day for the upcoming Provincial General Election in B.C.

Interested? We’re looking for individuals who:

want to participate in the democratic process

are looking for short-term, temporary work

enjoy working with a wide variety of people

want to be part of a province-wide team

Election officials have an important role to play in the electoral process. They ensure that voters receive excellent service and have the opportunity to vote safely.

COVID-19 safety and voting places

Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been working with the Office of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC to make sure that election workers have a safe work environment during COVID-19.

We have made a number of changes to the voting process, including designing safe voting plans for voting places. Examples include:

maintaining two metres distance from other individuals and groups

guidance and signage to ensure physical distancing

capacity limits within voting places

increased cleaning of voting stations

provision of hand-sanitizer stations, and

use of personal protective equipment such as masks and face-visors.

The District Electoral Officer (DEO) for each provincial electoral district hires election officials for voting opportunities in their district.

Experience and skills required

Specific job descriptions are linked below. In addition, all election officials require:

basic English language and literacy skills

the ability to be impartial and non-partisan

effective communication and customer service skills

the ability to perform repetitive tasks

basic arithmetic skills

analytical skills

strong attention to detail

the ability to follow directions and written instructions

the ability to learn quickly

the ability to serve voters with disabilities

the ability to speak another language is an asset

The work day is long – 14 hours or more. Election officials must be prepared to sit or stand for long periods. The work day begins with set-up of the voting place at 6:30 a.m. and concludes with completion of the ballot count at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Click here for jobs available and to apply!