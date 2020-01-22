Surrey intersection reopened following gas leak

UPDATE:

Surrey RCMP is advising the public that the gas leak in the area of 64 Avenue and 120 Street, has been dealt with and the area is now safe for the public to return.

The source of the gas leak was identified as originating from a rooftop HVAC unit located on a restaurant in the 6300-block of 64 Avenue.

The roads have been re-opened and evacuations are no-longer in effect.

Thank you to the public and the media for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Surrey RCMP is advising the public of a gas leak in the area of 64 avenue and 120 street. Police will be evacuating the area surrounding the gas leak.

At approximately 1000 am Wednesday Morning, Emergency Services responded to a gas leak which may have originated from a restaurant in the area. No cause is determined at this time.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area. Roads in the area will be closed until further notice.

An update will be provided when more information is available.