Everything Coming To Netflix Canada in February! Get Ready To BINGE WATCH

February 1
- Bachelorette
- Boy Erased
- Brimstone
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Final Destination 5
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- Léon: The Professional
- Love Jacked
- Mortal Engines
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
- The Never Ending Story
- Next Friday
- Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
- RED
- RED 2
- The Roommate
- Spanglish
- Stepmom
February 2
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
February 3
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Babe
- Black Beach
- The Boy Next Door
- Firefly Lane
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Nutty Professor
- Pitch Black
- Red Dragon
- Role Models
February 5
- After We Collided
- Hache: Season 2
- Invisible City
- The Last Paradiso
- Little Big Women
- Malcolm & Marie
- Space Sweepers
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
February 6
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
- The Sinner: Jamie
February 9
- Dinner with Friends
February 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
February 11
- Capitani
- Layla Majnun
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
February 12
- Buried by the Bernards
- Creed II
- Nadiya Bakes
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Xico’s Journey
February 15
- The Crew
- Unhinged
February 16
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
- Teen Titans Go!: Season 5
February 17
- Behind Her Eyes
- Hello, Me!
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
February 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
- Vikings: Season 4
February 19
- Tribes of Europa
February 20
- Classmates Minus
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Stan & Ollie
February 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks
- Pelé
February 24
- Canine Intervention
- Ginny & Georgia
February 25
- Geez & Ann
- High-Rise Invasion
February 26
- Bigfoot Family
- Caught by a Wave
- Crazy About Her
February 28
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
- Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1
Last call to see these titles:
February 4
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring it On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
February 28
- Braveheart
- Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14
- La La Land