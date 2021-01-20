Everything Coming To Netflix Canada in February! Get Ready To BINGE WATCH

February 1

  • Bachelorette
  • Boy Erased
  • Brimstone
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Final Destination 5
  • Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • The House with a Clock in Its Walls
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Love Jacked
  • Mortal Engines
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
  • The Never Ending Story
  • Next Friday
  • Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7
  • RED
  • RED 2
  • The Roommate
  • Spanglish
  • Stepmom

February 2

  • Kid Cosmic
  • Mighty Express: Season 2
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

February 3

  • All My Friends Are Dead
  • Babe
  • Black Beach
  • The Boy Next Door
  • Firefly Lane
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Pitch Black
  • Red Dragon
  • Role Models

February 5

  • After We Collided
  • Hache: Season 2
  • Invisible City
  • The Last Paradiso
  • Little Big Women
  • Malcolm & Marie
  • Space Sweepers
  • Strip Down, Rise Up
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

February 6

  • Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
  • The Sinner: Jamie

February 9

  • Dinner with Friends

February 10

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

February 11

  • Capitani
  • Layla Majnun
  • Red Dot
  • Squared Love

February 12

  • Buried by the Bernards
  • Creed II
  • Nadiya Bakes
  • Hate by Dani Rovira
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever
  • Xico’s Journey

February 15

  • The Crew
  • Unhinged

February 16

  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
  • Teen Titans Go!: Season 5

February 17

  • Behind Her Eyes
  • Hello, Me!
  • MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

February 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
  • Vikings: Season 4

February 19

  • Tribes of Europa

February 20

  • Classmates Minus
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Stan & Ollie

February 23

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks
  • Pelé

February 24

  • Canine Intervention
  • Ginny & Georgia

February 25

  • Geez & Ann
  • High-Rise Invasion

February 26

  • Bigfoot Family
  • Caught by a Wave
  • Crazy About Her

February 28

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 12
  • Unabomber – In His Own Words: Season 1

Last call to see these titles:

February 4

  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring it On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It

February 28

  • Braveheart
  • Dragons’ Den: Seasons 11-14
  • La La Land