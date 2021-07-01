Everything You Need To Know as BC Enters Phase 3 of the Restart Plan

Tomorrow is the day BC eases more COVID-19 restrictions. This means masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor, public spaces. Masks will however still be recommended to those not yet fully vaccinated.

“Mask-wearing will be recommended in all indoor, public spaces for all people 12 and over who are not yet fully immunized,” Bonnie Henry explained.

Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have confirmed B.C. will move into step three of its restart plan on July 1. That means you will once again be able to dine in large groups at restaurants, bars, and pubs. Table sizes will be determined by the venue and liquor service will return to normal. However, people will still not be able to move between tables.

We can also expect to see a return of usual indoor and outdoor personal gatherings. Organized indoor gatherings (including weddings) of 50 people or up to 50 per cent capacity (whichever is greater) will be allowed.

“So if your venue is one that holds a capacity of 60 people, then you can have 50. If it’s a venue that has 500 people, then 50 per cent capacity would be 250,” Henry explained.

Outdoor organized gatherings of 5,000 people or up to 50 per cent capacity (whichever is greater) will also be permitted. Nightclubs will be allowed to open, with no dancing allowed. Only 10 people will be permitted to sit together at a time, with no moving between tables. Sound fun right??? haha. Fairs, festivals, and trade shows will be able to take place with safety plans. Religious services will be able to take place as normal. Casinos will be allowed to open with reduced capacity and only about half of gaming stations will be open. Barriers and masks will be recommended.

BC will also start welcoming people from other provinces to visit.

“We recognize that you’re bringing risk with you and we know that as more people are coming into British Columbia, there are a chance that people will come with this virus, and they may come with different strains or variants of the virus. So we need to have some measures in place to be able to detect people [with the virus]. We know we have a strategy now, where we will be testing everyone so we know exactly what strains are circulating,” Henry said.

Of course, she urges visitors plan ahead, do research before arriving at their destination, and respect those local travel advisories. It is also preferred that only fully vaccinated people choose to travel outside of the province but there will be no checks conducted.

“Not every community has received two doses of vaccine for all of their members yet. And not every community is ready yet to receive visitors. But many are,” Henry noted.

This phase of the plan also means an end to the provincial state of emergency and public health emergency, both of which were introduced in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold across the country (NEWS1130).

She asks British Columbians to be patient and respectful that, despite the change in public health orders and guidance, people will have different levels of comfort. She notes the same goes for businesses and workplaces.

“So, masks may be required in many facilities and many stores, for example. On transit, in the short-term. We know that only 30 per cent of adults in B.C., have received two doses of vaccine. So as that goes up over the next few weeks, we may be seeing less people wearing masks. But right now, we still will expect most people to be wearing masks in those indoor settings when we’re around other people.”

When the province announced the four-step plan, the metrics it gave for entering step three were described as at least 70 per cent adults having received at least one dose of vaccine, cases low, and COVID hospitalizations declining.

Daily case counts have been seeing a massive decrease in BC.

If all goes to plan, BC could return normal pre COVID-19 life in early September. Here’s Hoping!

