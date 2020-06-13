Find another girl Starbucks! Find another girl!

Starbucks announced this week its closing more than 200 stores in Canada due to the pandemic but also what they call “changing consumer habits.”

Perhaps more people making java at home in their jammies?

I’m of course sad for the people who will lose their jobs in an already incredibly stressful time, but gotta say I’m not sad to see them go.

I’ve never been a fan of the bucks. I just find the whole place extremely impersonal and six dollars for whipped foam? Pass!

“Oh but they write your name on your cup and put cute little hearts,” my friends will say. Really?!

That’s like a toxic boyfriend sucking your soul and savings account dry but carving your name into a tree. Never mind dear, I’ll stay!

Sorry Starbucks. Find another girl!

– Vanessa xox

@VanessaYbarra77