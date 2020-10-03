First Look at Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Released by Netflix

The first photos of Chadwick Boseman’s final film are here, and from the sneak peek, it seems that this role is following in iconic roles that he has played. Unfortunately

Boseman died in late August from color cancer. his team confirmed his death on Instagram, writing with “immeasurable grief” that he had died in his home with his family by his side. He was 43 years old.

But his legacy continues, Chadwick really sparked attention with his role in Black Panther. Chadwick filmed one more movie though before he got too sick and it is called “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and it will be coming to Netflix on Dec. 18 and stars Boseman as Levee, a trumpeter. The film tells a fictional story of the real-life legend and blues singer

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis will also be in the film portray Rainey, in a film that “celebrates the transformative power of the blues and the artists who refuse to let society’s prejudices dictate their worth.”

Fans took to social media to express their excitement and sorrow about the late star. It will definitely be bittersweet to see him on screen again, but its amazing that once again it is a roll that has so much impact and really highlights the talent Chadwick had.