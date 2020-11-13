Fraser Health encourages public to celebrate milestones, festivals and celebrations differently this year

As COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly increase in our region, Fraser Health is asking people in our communities to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19 transmission by honouring momentous occasions differently this year. It’s important to use good COVID-19 sense, follow the new provincial health officer orders that limit social interactions and travel, and find safe ways to observe the many cultural celebrations and festivals taking place at this time of the year.

We know there are many occasions to be celebrated at this time of year, including Diwali and Karwa Chauth. We can honour these days and still keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

Please follow Fraser Health Public Health guidance and the new provincial health officer orders, and socialize safely:

Please celebrate milestones and celebrations at home, and with only the members of your immediate household. Please do not have people in your home for a celebration or party if they don’t already live there. Please do not have outdoor gatherings with people who are not part of your immediate household.

Connect virtually through a video call or by phone with extended family, friends, and loved ones, and say no to in-person invitations.

Sharing food buffet style is not safe right now and if you are preparing festive meals for your household, put them on a separate plate for each person.

Please wear a mask when shopping for festival celebrations, and if you are feeling unwell, stay home and ask someone who lives in your home to shop for you.

Keep in mind that churches and other religious centres have put important COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect you, including physical distancing. As long as those safety plans are in place, you can continue to worship there.

Celebrate Diwali by joining live stream prayers and lighting Divaa or Diya at home. We have listed some online events below but check with your local place of worship as they may have additional events planned. Download some of our translated shareable resources to spread the word about ways to celebrate safely.

Virtual prayer options:

Being COVID-19 safe is also practicing good hygiene, physically distancing, wearing a mask in public spaces, self-isolating when you are feeling unwell, and getting tested if you have even the mildest of symptoms.

Help us spread the word about COVID-19 by:

Visiting our website at fraserhealth.ca/covid19 for information you can trust about COVID-19.

Posting and sharing English language as well as translated COVID-19-related materials in Punjabi, Hindi, Farsi, Simplified Chinese and Korean.

Sharing BC’s online COVID-19 assessment tool.

At this time, it’s critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.