Fraser Health provides new option for contact tracing

As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, Fraser Health has added a new option for contact tracing for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and live in the Fraser Health region. People who have tested positive can now complete a new contact tracing form available on the Fraser Health website, which can be easily completed from their smartphone, tablet or computer. This will make required reporting of case and contacts quick and efficient to keep their loved ones and communities safe.

As the majority of new COVID-19 cases in our region are between the ages of 20 and 39, we are providing a new, more convenient option for our contact tracing process based on the feedback we have received. Beginning today, when a person tests positive for COVID-19, they have the option to fill out the online contact tracing form. This form will provide Public Health with information on an individual’s personal identifiers, symptoms, and potential exposure contacts. Once a contact tracing form is submitted, Public Health will follow up with everyone identified on the form.

If you do not have access to the online form, you will still receive a call from Public Health to obtain the same information and details for Public Health to begin case and contact management.

Fraser Health currently has the capacity to do 600 case investigations within 24 hours of receiving lab confirmation, and the new contact tracing form will add capacity to do more in a short timeframe.

Fraser Health is actively hiring and redeploying staff to support with contact tracing as we continue to see a high number of cases. To date, we have redeployed more than 100 people, and have recruited and trained more than 500 new hires, as well as PHSA and Statistics Canada staff, to protect our communities.

Fraser Health is committed and legally bound by BC’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act to protect your privacy. That means we will treat your personal information confidentially; only use and share it for authorized purposes, and securely store and protect it. Our staff are trained in how to protect your privacy and keep your personal information confidential.

It is critically important for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, or are waiting for their test results to self-isolate. You can learn more about isolating here. If you need help managing your symptoms or require health advice, call 8-1-1.

For people living in the Fraser Health region, please use the BC COVID-19 self-assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait. You can book or drop by one of our test collection centres, which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.