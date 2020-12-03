Fraser Health to open COVID-19 test collection centre in South Surrey

Fraser Health will open a new COVID-19 test collection centre in South Surrey on December 8th as part of our planned expansion to provide timely access to COVID-19 testing for those who are experiencing even mild symptoms.

The new site will be located at 3800 King George Highway, at TransLink’s South Surrey Park and Ride at the junction of Highway 99. It will offer increased access to testing, and will process between 500 and 700 tests per day when operating at full capacity. A partnership between Fraser Health and the South Surrey-White Rock Division of Family Practice, the site will offer drive-in testing seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

An online booking tool can be used to secure appointment times when the new site opens. Drop-ins without appointments are available throughout our region.

Since we expanded COVID-19 testing in June, our capacity has increased more than sevenfold from an average of 600 to 700 tests a day to greater than 5,000 tests per day at our COVID-19 test collection centres across our region. Fraser Health will monitor and continue to increase our COVID-19 test collection capacity, and continue to work with our partners to shorten the wait time to receive test results.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our COVID-19 test collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

