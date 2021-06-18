Fraser Health’s 32 hour Vax-A-Thon happens this weekend!!

If you still have yet to receive your first Covid-19 vaccine, here’s your chance!! Fraser Health is aiming to vaccinate 7,000 people over the course of 32 hours this weekend! They’ll be giving jabs around the clock starting Saturday, June 19th at 11:00am, and going until Sunday, June 20th at 7:00pm!

Those who attend this special clinic will enjoy live music and other exciting, physically-distanced entertainment while receiving their COVID-19 immunization. They will also have a chance to receive generous donated door prizes.

Saturday night the clinic will turn into an over-night Mask-erade beginning around 8:00 pm. Dress to impress by wearing your fanciest mask or come as you are when you attend our nighttime immunization clinic. After receiving your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, commemorate the moment by strutting down the red carpet and posing for a picture at our selfie station.

On Sunday, June 20, celebrate Father’s Day by receiving your COVID-19 vaccine – with a dad! Whether you are a dad or a friend of a dad, stop by our clinic for doses with dad day. While having your dose with a dad is fun, anyone eligible is welcome on this day.

Appointments are open to anyone 12 years and older for first dose COVID-19 immunization. Register and book in advance or same day appointments available while supplies last. All Fraser Health residents are welcome, including those without personal health numbers, vulnerable people and/or people who are not residents of B.C.

Staff are available on-site to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region if needed, and can help answer all vaccine-related questions.

Location: Fraser Health Vax-a-thon

Saturday, June 19 @ 11:00 a.m until Sunday, June 21 @ 7:00 p.m.

Guildford Recreation Centre

15105 – 105 Ave, Surrey