Looks like FVDED In The Park is a GO for 2021!

However, as of yesterday, we have found our that this year’s event will not be taking place in Surrey’s Holland Park as per usual. The festival has been moved to the PNE Amphitheatre to abide by COVID protocols.

This is the latest message from the FVDED in the Park organizers:

Here’s the day 1 and 2 line up.

Will you be going this year? Let us know your thoughts on the location change and the lineup on social media @Pulse1077!

-Kate Tattersall