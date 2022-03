Gas has been at records for over a week in Metro Vancouver, rising as high as $2.149 in some parts… My Toyota Camry was over $100 to fill up!!! Well exciting news cause rices fell to $1.99/litre of regular Friday morning in Metro Vancouver!!!

Analysts say gas prices could fall another 5 cents this weekend in Metro Vancouver, It doesn’t sound like a lot but ANYTHING is better than $2.149..