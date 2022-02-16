Gas Prices Hit New Highs Around Metro Vancouver.. OVER 180.9/litre

If you’ve stopped to fill up your car in recent days, you may have been completely taken aback at the current gas prices in Metro Vancouver.

But as of Wednesday morning, we’ve never seen prices quite this high. A litre of regular has hit 182.9 in some parts of MV.. surpassing previous records in the region.

Some people have reported higher and experts blame the surge in prices on a number of factors, such as global instability.

Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst, En-Pro International, says if the current prices have you surprised, you may want to brace yourselves for the coming days.

When it comes to relief from these rising prices, McKnight says that may not come until this spring. He warns Metro Vancouver could even see prices hit as high as 189.9 at some point — but only time will tell.

“You’re going to see the highest prices you’ve ever had over the next three months,” -McKnight

Despite the high prices, McKnight says they may not deter everyone from getting back behind the wheel.