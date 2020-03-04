Golf May Help You Live Longer

We’re lucky we live in a city where we can golf and ski all in the same season!

And here’s some welcome news for golfers in 2020…

A new study by the University of Missouri-Columbia reveals that playing golf may actually cut the risk of a premature death by 50%.

The study’s Adnan Qureshi tells the Daily Mail that golf reduces stress like this…

”Our study is perhaps the first of its kind to evaluate the long-term health benefits of golf, particularly one of the most popular sports among older people in many countries. While walking and low intensity jogging may be comparable exercise, they lack the competitive excitement of golf. Regular exercise, exposure to a less polluted environment and social interactions provided by golf are all positive for health. Another positive is that older adults can continue to play golf, unlike other more strenuous sports such as football, boxing and tennis. Additional positive aspects are stress relief and relaxation, which golf appears better suited for than other sports.”