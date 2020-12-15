Graham Crackers, Caramel, Chocolate… Need I Say More?! Get The Simple Holiday Recipe HERE!

My mom and I bake every Holiday season together and yesterday we made my FAVORITE holiday treat! I don’t have much of a sweet tooth but anytime these are around BEWARE cause they won’t be around for long!
Here’s a quick little video of how to make our Almond Roca Bars, with the recipe below! ENJOY!
❄️ Mix together brown sugar & butter over medium heat, stir constantly
❄️ Line tray with graham crackers & pour over brown sugar & butter mixture
❄️ Sprinkle Hershey’s chocolate over & spread it all over while it melts
❄️ Add toasted almonds on top
❄️ Place in the fridge to harden then cut up into squares and…
ENJOY 🥂🤩
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 cup of butter
1 small box of graham wafers
3 large Hershey chocolate bars
1 cup sliced almonds toasted