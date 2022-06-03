Greek Day on Broadway is coming back this year! (Event details)

If you’re also starting your summer 2022 bucket list, here’s something you may want to add to your calendar!

After two years of cancellations, Greek Day is back!! It is one of Vancouver’s biggest – and most highly anticipated – annual cultural festivals, and this year’s event is looking like it’s going to be GREAT!

Greek Day on Broadway on Sunday, June 26 is the grand finale of the Greek Heritage Festival.

Also!! In addition to authentic Greek eats, like souvlaki, spanakopita, and loukoumades supplied by several different organizations and restaurants, the event will also feature food from local Broadway businesses and other Vancouver-based vendors (DailyHive).

See all the details below!

