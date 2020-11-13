Grocery worker solves the problem of how to open a produce bag when wearing a mask

How easy was that?!

A Manitoba Sobeys employee has solved the frustrating problem of how to open a plastic produce bag when you’re wearing a mask.

We all know the easiest way to open the pesky bags is to lick your fingers but when wearing a mask opening the bag has become very hard. Not to mention probably not the best idea when a virus that spreads through respiratory droplets is circulating.

In a video posted to Twitter, a worker from Sobeys in Manitoba, has demonstrated how to open the tricky bags without licking your fingers and I can’t believe we didn’t think of this sooner…