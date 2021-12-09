‘Hamilton’ The Musical Is Coming To BC & Tickets Go On Sale This Morning!

The musical that quickly won multiple awards and became one of the most sought after shows to go see is coming to BC! Tickets go on sale to see ‘HAMILTON’ today (Dec 9) at 10am! They will be performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre between May and June!
“HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.”
You can buy your tickets HERE