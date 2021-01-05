Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Working On A Movie Together… OH AND DATING

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have the Internet talking after photos surfaced of the pair holding hands at a friend’s wedding. As seen in photos, the former One Direction singer and Hollywood actress held hands as they attended the vows of Jeff Azoff, who serves as Harry’s manager, and Glenne Christiaansen.

Apparently Olivia and Harry were “couple-y” at the weekend wedding in Montecito, Calif., and stayed at the same hotel overnight before heading back to Los Angeles. Another inside confirmed Olivia’s romance with Harry has been going on for a little while adding that people in their inner circle have known about it for several weeks…. Ouuu lala

Olivia Wilde separated from husband Jason Sudeikis at the beginning of 2020, and has since been working on a movie ‘Dont Worry Darling’ – starring Harry Styles…