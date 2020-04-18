Have you lost your snowboarding equipment?

Surrey RCMP is looking to return lost or stolen snowboarding equipment to its owner.

On March 3, 2020, a member of the public attended the Surrey RCMP detachment after finding a bag containing snowboarding equipment. Surrey RCMP took the items for safekeeping in hopes that the owner would come forward to claim the property however, the items have yet to be claimed.

We are asking anyone that has recently lost snowboarding equipment to contact Surrey RCMP. Anyone coming forward to claim the equipment will be asked to provide detailed descriptions or photos of the items to confirm ownership. Please see the attached photo of the bag the equipement was found in.

“We are pleased to see the equipment was turned in to police and hope to find the owner of the property,” said Corporal Joanie Sidhu. “The equipment collectively is of high value so it would be great to return it to its owner.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.