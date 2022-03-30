HBO Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel – ‘House Of The Dragon’

HBO has announced the premiere date for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff show “House of the Dragon:” August 21.

It will be a ten-episode drama set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” telling the story of House Targaryen (Daenerys and Jon’s ancestors), as based on George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.”

Since it’s Targaryen-focused, you can expect lots of dragons, silver wigs and, yes, incest. In this case, it’s between an uncle and a niece, instead of the aunt and nephew action that Daenerys and Jon had going on.

So GET READY!!!! August 21, 2022 IS.THE.DAY!