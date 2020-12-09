Health Canada Approves First Covid-19 Vaccine

Health Canada has now officially given approval to the first Covid 19 Vaccinations in the country. 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be here as early as next week, with our most vulnerable scheduled get the shot first in what will be the country’s biggest innoculation program ever. BC is scheduled to get 4000 doses of the vaccine to start. Pfizer’s version is said to have approximately 95% effectiveness, while other vaccines from Moderna and Astra Zeneca have shown similar results. More details on the governments vaccine rollout program are expected today.

For more information on the Covid-19 vaccine in Canada click here.