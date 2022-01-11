Heavy Rain Coming To The Fraser Valley TODAY, About 75-100 mm

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to get 75 to 100 millimetres of rain TODAY according to Environment Canada.

A strong southwest flow developing today will create an atmospheric river embedded in numerous systems over the B.C.’s south coast. The heavy rains are expected to begin this afternoon as the first system arrives, and carry on until Wednesday afternoon.

The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the western and central Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and the Sunshine Coast.