H&M Home is Open in Burnaby and People are Loving It!

Calling all HomeSense and Winners shoppers! There is a new home decor store open that EVERYONE is talking about online.

The H&M flagship store at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) shopping centre in Burnaby is finally open and in full swing.

The store is two-levels and located within the East Mews of the newly built outdoor mall area. They officially opened their doors Thursday, June 17, 2021 but it has been a huge topic of discussion on social media this pas week as it gains more traction.

H&M Home interior stores, offer contemporary decor and home accessories. With styles for pillows, bedding, home storage, dinnerware and tableware, rugs, bath and shower, blankets, curtains, cookware, and toys.

The entire store, including H&M Home, spans a footprint of about 30,000 sq ft. The H&M Home store section flows seamlessly with the rest of the store (DailyHive).

This is actually only the fourth H&M store in Canada to have a H&M Home department, which is super exciting for us!

If you’re curious – the other locations are at West Edmonton Mall, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and CF Carrefour Laval in Montreal.