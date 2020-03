Its no secret that its a challenge for young people in the Lower Mainland to afford to buy their own homes (without the help of family, or the Bank of Mom & Dad)

Therefore: “40% of Millennials say they would give up this food in exchange for owning their own home. What is it?”

Extra Clue: mushy

Extra Clue: toast

Final Clue: green

Answer: Avocado

(Source: Sheethappensprep.com)