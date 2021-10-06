How nice is this? Chat Checkouts for lonely people!

It’s not secret that the pandemic has made a lot of people lonely, specifically those of us who are older and spend more time alone. Well, a Dutch supermarket company is trying something new as a way to combat loneliness amongst the elderly. Instead of checkout lanes for people who are in a hurry, they’re implementing Chat Checkouts, where the cashier will take some extra time to socialize and talk with patrons. In many cases that visit to the grocery store could be someone’s only chance to interact with someone else that day, and they want to make the most of it. A very cool initiative!