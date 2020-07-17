How Often Should You Use A Towel Before Washing

Three showers only applies if you hang it up to dry right after you use it though. If you toss it on the floor and hang it up later, it stays wet longer. So you might only get one or two uses out of it. Washcloths are different though, because we don’t just use them to dry off. When a towel gets soaked, it takes a lot longer to dry. Which gives mold and bacteria more time to grow. So wash cloths should really only be used once.

I’m a single use guy. One use, back in the wash.