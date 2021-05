This Morning Scooter and Jaclyn spoke with Dean Barbour from the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association about the recent fire that happened at the Abbey Road Apartment complex, displacing many residents and leaving even more with a huge loss of personal possessions and even pets. The Fleetwood BIA has launched a GoFundMe page where you can help! Even a small donation can make a huge diffference! Click here to learn more!

