If you drink this many cups of coffee a day you raise your risk for these 3 serious diseases

Of course, caffeine is a stimulant and it impacts the nervous system, which means some adverse outcomes are to be expected as a consequence of downing the java all day!

The 333,214 people in the study whom consumed more than six cups of coffee a day were linked to the full range of diseases mentioned above – 1,117 conditions were examined in total.

Although the they are confident that there are no adverse health effects caused by moderate coffee consumption, they believe people with a family history of osteoarthritis or arthritis should be mindful of their daily coffee intake