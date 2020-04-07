IHIT assisting in Whalley homicide investigation

Surrey RCMP is updating the public on the investigation of a homicide which took place in Whalley earlier today.

On April 7th, 2020 at approximately 12:45 am, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 8800 block of 138A Street. Upon arrival, police located a male victim who was deceased at scene.

The initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting. There are no indications of a continued threat to the public as a result of this incident. This is Surrey’s second homicide of the year.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, and no further information will be provided at this time. Further details and media availability will be handled by the IHIT Media Relations Officer.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).