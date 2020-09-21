IHIT investigating fatal shooting at Richmond restaurant

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is requesting the public’s assistance to further its ongoing investigation into a shooting at a Richmond restaurant that has left one man dead and another injured.

Richmond: On September 18, 2020 shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Richmond RCMP received reports of gunshots at the Manzo restaurant at 9020 Capstan Way. Two men sustained gunshot wounds with one of the victims, 44-year-old Jian Jun Zhu, dying of his injuries. The second shooting victim, a man in his fifties, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

IHIT has conduct of the investigation and is working closely with the Richmond RCMP to complete priority tasks including an extensive canvass for witnesses and video surveillance footage. Investigators continue to work alongside the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) to examine the physical evidence gathered from the crime scene.

Any drivers with dash cam video from the area of Garden City Road between Capstan Way and Cambie Road between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, are urged to contact IHIT immediately.

Both victims are well known to police and this is believed to be a targeted event. However, there is nothing so far to suggest this incident is connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict or any of the other recent acts of violence.

“This was a brazen shooting that could have resulted in further victims,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “IHIT will be engaging all of its partners including CFSEU-BC and RCMP Federal Policing to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).