Ikea Canada Is Offering A New Buy Back Program!

IKEA WANTS YOUR OLD STUFF! From Nov 16th – December 2nd you can sell your gently used Ikea furniture back to Ikea & get double the Sell-Back value!
How it works
- Send us 4 or more photos of the item you would like to sell.
- Allow 5 business days for an assessment, then check your application status online
- Drop off your item & get your in-store credit from your selected store.
Check your status after 5 days
After 5 business days, you can check your application online to see if your item has been approved.
If it is still processing, please wait a day and check again.
Unfortunately, due to an increase in volume, it may take longer than the 5 days to answer your application. Please note that all approved applications submitted during the event (November 16 – December 2) are eligible for the double value, regardless of when the approval takes place. Thank you for your patience while we process all the requests.
If your item is approved
Please bring your FULLY ASSEMBLED IKEA item to your selected store along with your IKEA Family card and unique code by January 31, 2021 (see your application for your code).
After January 31, 2021, you will have to submit a new application for your item.
If your item is not approved
You can learn why by checking your application status. If you have other IKEA items you’d like us to consider, please submit another application at any time.
GET ALL THE INFO YOU NEED HERE