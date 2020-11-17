Ikea Canada Is Offering A New Buy Back Program!

Check your status after 5 days

After 5 business days, you can check your application online to see if your item has been approved.

If it is still processing, please wait a day and check again.

Unfortunately, due to an increase in volume, it may take longer than the 5 days to answer your application. Please note that all approved applications submitted during the event (November 16 – December 2) are eligible for the double value, regardless of when the approval takes place. Thank you for your patience while we process all the requests.