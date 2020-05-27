I’m betting these raise the SUMMERTIME fun!

Straight up summer fun! This inflatable game-table floatie comes with the chairs and Waterproof cards you’ll need to go all in! I could see a day on this being all aces!
Looking to take things to another level? This GoPong Lounger should take care of that! You can use it to lounge around on, get a tan, and enjoy some peace OR you can call the ladies over for some good ol’ beer pong – and, who cares if you spill, Win/Win!
Maybe, games aren’t you thing and you’d rather take part in some one on one combat. Get some stress out while having fun and cooling off – what could be better! All the pent up COVID stress could be gone in a few swings on this FUDOSAN Inflatable Collision Toy – and the best part no one gets hurt!
All of these items can be purchased on Amazon and at reasonable prices too!