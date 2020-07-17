In This “New Normal” How Should We Compliment Each Other

Someone on Twitter claims “SNAZZY” is the best word to use when you’re dolling out compliments at work, because it’s totally benign. And it’s so old-school, it can’t possibly be seen as sexual or offensive.

Here are some examples they gave on how to use it: You could say, “Hey, those are some snazzy earrings you’ve got on.” Or, “Wow, that’s a snazzy shirt, work friendo!” (???) Other words like “neat,” “slick,” or “nifty” might work too. But they claim snazzy is the safest.