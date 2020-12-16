INTERVIEW: Surrey teachers say “we are not safe” in open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Teachers in Surrey have had enough, demanding B.C.’s top doctor bring in policy changes in the classrooms.

The highly-charged letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Ministry of Health needs to listen to teachers in Surrey about the “reality of our experiences.”

In the letter, the teachers union is demanding the number of students on campus at any one time be cut in half, noting that Surrey teachers are currently attempting to educate around 75,000 kindergarten to grade 12 students in 130 schools.

The Surrey Teachers Association also notes that several teachers have contracted COVID, with at least one ending up in the ICU, while Fraser Health has been forced to close two schools in the district.

Beyond reducing the number of students, the Association is also renewing a call for a mask mandate in schools in Surrey, which continues to record the highest daily COVID counts in the province.

Leslie and Scooter spoke with Julia MacRae, 1st VP, Surrey Teachers Association on Wednesday morning. Listen below