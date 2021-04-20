INTRODUCING…. STREAM OR SKIP!

With all the new and awesome TV and movies out these days it can be hard to decide what to watch! We fancy ourselves fanatics in this field and love to discuss the latest and greatest TV and movies, so we decided to share our so called expertise in a new feature called STREAM OR SKIP! We’ll run down what’s new, what we’re watching, and what is or isn’t worth your time!

Here’s this week’s entries….

Jaclyn:

New Amsterdam (Netflix)

It’s basically, Grey’s anatomy, but a little more realisitc. The perfect follow up show.

STREAM

Demi Lovato Dancing with the Devil (Youtube)

Not your average celeb documentary. Demi takes a deep dive into the dark side of fame, and holds nothing back.

STREAM

Thunderforce (Netflix)

3 of us were watching it, all 3 of us fell asleep. Boring. Not funny.

SKIP

Scooter:

The Voice Season 20(Crave)

Same old, same old here. Feels too heavily scripted and manufactured, and no winner of the voice has every actually made it ‘big’.

SKIP

Snowfall season 4 (FX)

A dark drama about the drug epidemic in South Central LA in the 80s. Great acting and plot developement, great characters, great tone. Just great all around.

STREAM