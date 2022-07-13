It’s Camp Day at Tim Hortons restaurants, a time set aside to raise money to help send a child to camp.

One-hundred per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee is channeled back into Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to support sending youth from under-served communities to Tims Camps.

Camp Day has raised over $225 million in its 30-year history.

The camps support more than 300,000 youth ages 12 to 16.

Customers can also buy a bracelet for $2 or a pair of red and white socks for $5, donate $2 or round up their purchase.

So head to Tim’s, round up your order and get an Ice Cap on this warm day because you know it goes to a great cause!

– Jeremy