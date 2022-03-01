JACLYN’S MEXICO TRAVEL RECAP – Travelling During The Pandemic

I just got back from a week long trip to Mexico and OH MY GOODNESS I want to go back!! The weather was amazing, the people were so nice and the food was AMAZING! I do have to say though with all the current travel restrictions, passports & tests it did make the whole travel part of it a little more stressful, so let me break it down for you and give you some tips!
Firs thing I will say is arrive at the airport EARLY!!!!! It was like I had completely forgotten how to travel, thinking I just get to the airport and walk onto the plane… NO NO!
Lineups are longer now because vaccination passports and tests need to be shown so whatever time you usually show up, show up an hour earlier!
We got to the airport about an hour and 15 minutes before our flight (BAD IDEA) and when we arrived the line up was LONG and the cut off time to get your bags on your flight was 45 minutes so we were cutting it close. Not to mention we hadn’t checked in yet because (and here’s another lesson) I wrote the shortened version of my boyfriends name when booking the flight, and it needs to match both your vaccine passport and regular passport exactly..